Lincoln police arrest 16-year-old boy in connection to Instagram threats made against high school

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Tuesday morning, Lincoln police were made aware of images and video posted to an Instagram account indicating a shooting may occur at Twelve Bridges High School.

The Lincoln Police Department said a school resource officer and police detectives immediately began investigating.

Police said with the help of the FBI, they obtained “identifying information” about the person behind the Instagram account and threats.

Wednesday, a 16-year-old student at Twelve Bridges was identified by police as the person behind the threats.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal threats and booked at the Placer County Probation Juvenile Detention Facility.

Police said they did not find any firearms or weapons in his possession.

As evidenced in this investigation, the Lincoln Police Department takes incidents of this nature extremely seriously and will utilize all legal avenues, technology, and outside resources to identify and hold accountable individuals who threaten the safety of students. There is no place for violence in our schools. Conduct which threatens the actual or perceived safety of students will not be tolerated. Lincoln Police Department

The teen’s arrest happened the day before police officers responded to Lincoln High School for reports of a firearm on campus.

Police didn’t find any weapons, but the school remained on lockdown for some time while police searched using K-9 and drones.

In October, Lincoln High School students reported two Snapchat images threatening school violence. Police later determined the threats were not credible.

“After a thorough investigation it was discovered, this particular incident occurred earlier this week in Jupiter Florida, resulting in an arrest,” the Lincoln Police Department wrote at the time.

Jesuit High School in Carmichael had called law enforcement when it also learned about a threatening Snapchat post that mentioned a school with the letters “JHS.” The school said it learned the person who allegedly made the post was a Florida student, and the threat had prompted lockdowns at other schools across the country. That student was arrested.

In Sacramento County, social media posts have led to numerous lockdowns at schools in recent months.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Cody Sober with the Lincoln Police Department at 916-645-4073.