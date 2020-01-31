Watch Now
FOX40 News at 5, 6 & 7

Lincoln police arrest parolee-at-large after standoff

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say is well-known to officers after a lengthy standoff Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home on East 8th Street around 2:30 p.m. and noticed 43-year-old Christopher Langley inside a building on the property. Langley was a parolee-at-large and police say they wanted him for a no-bail felony warrant.

Langley was arrested after police eventually entered the building and charged him on suspicion of concealing a dirk or dagger and resisting arrest.

Officers booked him at South Placer County Jail.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News