Lincoln Police Department joins other local departments in banning use of carotid hold

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lincoln Police Department is joining the growing list of local law enforcement agencies that have banned the use of the carotid control hold, also called the sleeper hold.

The department says the hold was previously only allowed to be used by officers who had received approved training but the department stopped training this technique several years ago.

“This directive, along with the removal of the carotid control hold reference in our use of force policy, solidifies our stance on this practice.” Lincoln Police Chief Doug Lee

The neck hold blocks blood flow to the carotid arteries, which can cause serious injury or even death.

Agencies across the state started prohibiting its use following the death of George Floyd, whose neck was held down by a now-former Minneapolis police officer. The ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, faces second-degree and third-degree murder charges.

Sacramento, Elk Grove and Davis police departments also said they were banning the carotid hold.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has told the state Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training to stop teaching officers to use the hold and California lawmakers want to make the hold illegal.

In a release posted to Facebook, the Lincoln Police Department also said they examined its policies, practices and training to see how they align with the “8 Can’t Wait” initiative.

The department says last year’s passing of AB 392 and SB 230 helped address many of the issues in the initiative.

