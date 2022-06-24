LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested a Sacramento man that was on probation at 3:25 a.m. on Friday after he was allegedly found with 40 grams of fentanyl.

Travis Richardson, 34, of Sacramento was found in possession of 40 grams of fentanyl, a digital scale and over $1,900 in cash, according to police.

Richardson was booked into the South Placer Jail and faces charges for possession of narcotics for sale, committing a felony while released on bail and destruction of evidence, according to police.

Police reported that when officers spotted Richardson, who police say was known to law enforcement from previous contacts with law enforcement, he threw several plastic bags filled with a chalk-like substance into nearby bushes.

The bags were recovered and found to contain fentanyl, police said.

Police added that on May 14, the same officer arrested Richardson for possession of narcotics for sale after he was found with 30 grams of fentanyl.