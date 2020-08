LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lincoln Police Department says they arrested a Roseville man on suspicion of child molestation.

Police identified the man as 32-year-old Vernon Bailey.

According to police, Bailey had a warrant for his arrest issued on Friday after a monthslong investigation.

Lincoln police said Bailey was charged on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a victim under 14 years old and oral copulation with a victim who is 10 years old or younger.