PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — There are mandatory evacuations due to a fire in the Lincoln and Sheridan area, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The evacuations are ordered for Ranch House Road and deputies are assisting with the evacuations. The area of Camp Far West to Ranch House Road is under an evacuation warning, the sheriff’s office said.

CAL FIRE said firefighters from their agency and from the Placer County Fire Department responded to a report of two spot fires on Sheridan Lincoln Boulevard.

After 5 p.m. Friday, CAL FIRE said the first fire forward progress stopped at approximately 25 acres while the second is at 30 acres.