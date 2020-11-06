Lincoln skate parks keep getting demolished, but officials aren’t giving up on them

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Cites and park districts everywhere began installing skate parks roughly 20 years ago to cater to a youth activity that was gaining popularity.

The city of Lincoln was one of those, installing a modular facility at McBean Park in 2001.

The modular facility’s location in the back of the park next to a nature area that was home to vagrants and the homeless has been problematic. It took down a 10-foot fence years ago when that didn’t discourage break-ins, vandalism, and fires set by vandals.

There has been 30 cases of vandalism in the last three months, even though it was off-limits during the pandemic.

“We kept the barricades up; they’d kept getting cut and they’d be thrown into the creek. They even put them up to block the entrance to City Hall and it got to the point of being a nuisance and a safety hazard,” said Lincoln Public Works Director, Ray Leftwich.

A security camera system was no help and hasn’t been functional for years.

The nearby basketball courts have not seen that kind of vandalism.

On top of that, the modular skateboard ramps and obstacles were showing two decades of wear and were deemed unsafe.

“The modular skate parks, they are very maintenance intensive,” Leftwich told FOX40.

Earlier this week, city workers dismantled and discarded the aging ramps and jumps.

The city of Lincoln is not alone in dealing with vandalism at skate parks. It’s been an ongoing issue with skate parks in cities throughout the region.

A skate park in Lodi has often closed for vandalism repairs, including holes cut through its security fencing.

But Lincoln hasn’t abandoned the idea of a skateboard park for fans of the sport.

The Parks and Recreation Committee is considering a different location in the park, as well as two other park locations that may be more secure and safe.

“It’s set back here in the corner of the park. Skate parks tend to do better when they’re in an open area, where there are more eyes on them,” Leftwich said.

A key will be a new design that will use concrete structures that won’t wear down and can’t be damaged.

“What seems to work is the built-in concrete skate parks. The maintenance on those for the most part is you clean them up, come in with a leaf blower, and blow off the dust and leaves and debris; there’s not a lot of ongoing maintenance to them,” Leftwich explained.

For now, the city seems to be committed to supporting the youth activity.

“We’re certainly not giving up on skate parks,” Leftwich said.