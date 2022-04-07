LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman in Linda was arrested for allegedly killing her two children, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.

The sheriff’s department said the father of the children called 911 around 11:45 Thursday morning, saying his children had possibly drowned at their home.

Deputies went to the Sunshine Avenue home, near Linda Avenue, and found a 5-month-old and a 2-year-old unresponsive in the bathroom. Both children died at the scene.

The sheriff’s department said the father had returned home for lunch when his wife allegedly told him “she had hurt the children.” After she told him about the children, deputies said the father searched the home and found the two boys in a bathtub full of water.

Authorities identified the suspect as 26-year-old Courtney Williams.

The sheriff’s department said they currently believe the drownings were intentional.