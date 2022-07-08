EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Lindsay Piper, the stepmother of 11-year-old Roman Lopez, was sentenced on Friday after pleading no contest to his killing.

Some of Lopez’s siblings testified on Friday, and Piper was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder. Piper had changed her plea to no contest in May of this year.

Lopez was killed in January of 2020 in Placerville, but he was initially reported missing by his father, Jordan Piper, and stepmother. Authorities said he was found later that day dead near his home.

Placerville police called his death “suspicious” but did not release a cause of death.

It wasn’t until February 2021 that Placerville police arrested Jordan and Lindsay Piper, who had moved to Calaveras County, and they revealed where they had found Roman Lopez.

“After an initial search of the home was unsuccessful, a second more extensive search of the home was launched. Placerville Police investigators then located Roman’s deceased body inside a storage bin inside the basement of the home,” Placerville Police Chief Joseph Wren said at the time.

Jordan Piper was accused of failure to provide for a child along with child abuse and torture. Lindsay Piper was accused of poisoning, child abuse and torture.

“We have evidence that proves each of the crimes beyond a reasonable doubt that they were arrested for,” Wren said in 2021.

They were arraigned on the charges and entered not guilty pleas in February 2021. Later in the year, an amended complaint added murder charges to both Jordan and Lindsay Piper. They were then formally charged with murder in November.