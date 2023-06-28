(KTXL) — The National Weather Service of Sacramento has warned residents of a “major heat risk” in the area ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

In response to the heat warnings, multiple cities are now opening cooling centers to provide their communities with ways to avoid suffering from any heat-related illnesses.

On Tuesday, Sacramento County announced its first available heat respite centers, and more counties are expected to announce the locations of their center before the weekend.

Here is a list of all of the available cooling centers throughout the Sacramento region.

Sacramento County

Location: 1725 28th St, Sacramento, CA, 95816

Hours: June 29 and June 30: Offices open to the public: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Extended hours for heat respite: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

July 1 and July 2: 2 p.m.- 8 p.m.

July 3: Offices open to public: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Extended hours for heat respite: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Location: 5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA, 95660

Hours: June 29 and June 30: Offices open to the public from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Extended hours for heat respite: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

July 1 and July 2: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

July 3: Offices open to public: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Extended hours for heat respite: 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Stanislaus County

Location: Modesto Library, 1500 “I” Street, Modesto, California

Hours: Monday- 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday through Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Location: 1001 9th Street.

Hours: Monday through Friday 5:15 a.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday 7:15 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 8:45 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Yolo County

Location: Mary L Stephens Davis Branch Library: 315 E 14th St.

Hours: Monday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday: 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., and Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Location: Davis Respite Center: 530 L Street

Hours: Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday: 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Location: Davis Senior Center: 646 A Street

Hours: Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.