List: Cooling centers in Sacramento County

(KTXL) — Sacramento County has multiple cooling centers open as another heat wave impacts the area.

Some cooling centers, like the ones Sacramento and Elk Grove, are open until 8 p.m., while others may close earlier.

You can see below for a list of cooling centers.

Sacramento

Hagginwood Community Center, 3271 Marysville Blvd. – Sunday, Sept. 6 to Monday, Sept. 7 – 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Library Galleria, 828 I Street – Sunday, Sept. 6 to Monday, Sept. 7 – 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights Community Center, 6300 Fountain Square Drive, Sunday, Sept. 6 to Monday, Sept. 7 – 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Elk Grove

Wackford Center, 9014 Bruceville Road – Saturday, Sept. 5, through Tuesday, Sept. 8 – 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rancho Cordova

City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Dr. – Sunday, Sept. 6 to Tuesday, Sept. 8 – 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.