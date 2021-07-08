List: Cooling centers open across the region amid Excessive Heat Warning

(KTXL) — An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service starting Friday, July 9, through Monday, July 12, with triple-digit temperatures expected in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys.
Officials have warned people that the high heat could be dangerous and are urging people to stay indoors, especially amid scorching afternoon temperatures.
Cooling centers will open throughout the region for those who need a place to cool off. See below for a list of cooling center locations that are open starting Thursday:
Sacramento County | San Joaquin County | Stanislaus County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY
Hagginwood Community Center
- 3271 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento
- Friday – Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Hart Senior Center
- 915 27th St., Sacramento
- Friday – Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Capitol City Seventh-Day Adventist Church
- 6701 Lemon Hill Ave., Sacramento
- Thursday – Monday: 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
DHA – Research Drive Bureau
- 3960 Research Dr., Sacramento
- Friday, July 9 – Monday, July 12: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
DHA – Pat Wright Building
- 1725 28th St., Sacramento
- Friday, July 9 – Monday, July 12: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
DHA – Fulton Avenue Bureau
- 2700 Fulton Ave., Sacramento
- Friday, July 9 – Monday, July 12: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
DHA – North Highlands Bureau
- 5747 Watt Ave., North Highlands
- Friday, July 9 – Monday, July 12: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
DHA – Susie Gaines-Mitchell Bureau
- 2450 Florin Road, Sacramento
- Friday, July 9 – Monday, July 12: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Rancho Cordova City Hall
- 2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova
- Friday – Sunday: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Elk Grove Animal Shelter
- 9150 Union Park Way, Elk Grove
- Friday – Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Folsom Public Library Meeting Room
- 411 Stafford St., Folsom
- Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sunday, July 11, and Monday, July 12: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Citrus Heights Cooling Center
- 6300 Fountain Square Dr., Citrus Heights
- Thursday, July 8 – Monday, July 12: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Chabolla Community Center
- 600 Chabolla Ave., Galt
- Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY
Escalon Library
- 1540 2nd St., Escalon
- Monday, Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Lodi Community Center
- 415 South Sacramento St., Lodi
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Salvation Army Hope Harbor Shelter
- 622 North Sacramento St., Lodi
- Open until 4 p.m. on days when temperatures reach 100-plus degrees
Homeless Emergency Center
- 555 Industrial Park, Manteca
- Open 24/7
Larch Clover Community Center
- 11157 West Larch Road, Tracy
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tracy Transit Center
- 50 East 6th St., Tracy
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
West Valley Mall
- 3200 North Naglee Road, Tracy
- Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Arnold Rue Community Center
- 5758 Lorraine Ave., Stockton
- Thursday, July 8 – Sunday, July 11: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Boggs Tract Community Center
- 533 South Los Angeles St., Stockton
- Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Garden Acres Community Center
- 607 Bird Ave., Stockton
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Gospel Center Rescue Mission
- 445 South San Joaquin St., Stockton
- Daily: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Kennedy Community Center
- 2800 South D St., Stockton
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Stockton Shelter (Men Only)
- 411 South Harrison Entrance, Stockton
- Daily: 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Taft Community Center
- 389 West Downing Ave., Stockton
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The Spot Youth Respite Center
- 729 North California St., Stockton
- Daily: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Van Buskirk Community Center
- 734 Houston Ave., Stockton
- Thursday, July 8 – Sunday, July 11: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Thornton Community Center
- 26675 North Sacramento Blvd., Thornton
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
Ceres Community Center
- 2701 4th St., Ceres
- Tuesday – Thursday: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.
- Friday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Ceres Public Library
- 2250 Magnolia St., Ceres
- Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Empire Public Library
- 98 I St., Empire
- Tuesday -Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday, Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hughson Community Center
- 2307 Fourth St., Hughson
- Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hughson Public Library
- 2412 3rd St., Suite A, Hughson
- Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Modesto Library
- 1500 I St., Modesto
- Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Newman Public Library
- 1305 Kern St., Newman
- Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Oakdale Public Library
- 151 South 1st Ave., Oakdale
- Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Patterson City Hall Lobby
- 1 Plaza Circle, Patterson
- Monday – Friday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Riverbank Public Library
- 3442 Santa Fe St., Riverbank
- Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Salida Public Library
- 4835 Sisk Road, Salida
- Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Roger K. Fall Transit Center
- 1418 North Golden State Blvd., Turlock
- Monday – Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Waterford City Hall
- 101 E St., Waterford
- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Waterford Public Library
- 324 E St., Waterford
- Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.