List: Cooling centers open across the region amid Excessive Heat Warning

(KTXL) — An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service starting Friday, July 9, through Monday, July 12, with triple-digit temperatures expected in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys.

Officials have warned people that the high heat could be dangerous and are urging people to stay indoors, especially amid scorching afternoon temperatures.

Cooling centers will open throughout the region for those who need a place to cool off. See below for a list of cooling center locations that are open starting Thursday:

Sacramento County | San Joaquin County | Stanislaus County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY

Hagginwood Community Center

3271 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento

Friday – Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hart Senior Center

915 27th St., Sacramento

Friday – Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Capitol City Seventh-Day Adventist Church

6701 Lemon Hill Ave., Sacramento

Thursday – Monday: 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

DHA – Research Drive Bureau

3960 Research Dr., Sacramento

Friday, July 9 – Monday, July 12: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

DHA – Pat Wright Building

1725 28th St., Sacramento

Friday, July 9 – Monday, July 12: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

DHA – Fulton Avenue Bureau

2700 Fulton Ave., Sacramento

Friday, July 9 – Monday, July 12: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

DHA – North Highlands Bureau

5747 Watt Ave., North Highlands

Friday, July 9 – Monday, July 12: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

DHA – Susie Gaines-Mitchell Bureau

2450 Florin Road, Sacramento

Friday, July 9 – Monday, July 12: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Rancho Cordova City Hall

2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova

Friday – Sunday: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Elk Grove Animal Shelter

9150 Union Park Way, Elk Grove

Friday – Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Folsom Public Library Meeting Room

411 Stafford St., Folsom

Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 11, and Monday, July 12: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Citrus Heights Cooling Center

6300 Fountain Square Dr., Citrus Heights

Thursday, July 8 – Monday, July 12: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Chabolla Community Center

600 Chabolla Ave., Galt

Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY

Escalon Library

1540 2nd St., Escalon

Monday, Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Lodi Community Center

415 South Sacramento St., Lodi

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Salvation Army Hope Harbor Shelter

622 North Sacramento St., Lodi

Open until 4 p.m. on days when temperatures reach 100-plus degrees

Homeless Emergency Center

555 Industrial Park, Manteca

Open 24/7

Larch Clover Community Center

11157 West Larch Road, Tracy

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tracy Transit Center

50 East 6th St., Tracy

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

West Valley Mall

3200 North Naglee Road, Tracy

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Arnold Rue Community Center

5758 Lorraine Ave., Stockton

Thursday, July 8 – Sunday, July 11: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Boggs Tract Community Center

533 South Los Angeles St., Stockton

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Garden Acres Community Center

607 Bird Ave., Stockton

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gospel Center Rescue Mission

445 South San Joaquin St., Stockton

Daily: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Kennedy Community Center

2800 South D St., Stockton

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Stockton Shelter (Men Only)

411 South Harrison Entrance, Stockton

Daily: 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Taft Community Center

389 West Downing Ave., Stockton

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Spot Youth Respite Center

729 North California St., Stockton

Daily: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Van Buskirk Community Center

734 Houston Ave., Stockton

Thursday, July 8 – Sunday, July 11: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thornton Community Center

26675 North Sacramento Blvd., Thornton

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

Ceres Community Center

2701 4th St., Ceres

Tuesday – Thursday: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Friday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Ceres Public Library

2250 Magnolia St., Ceres

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Empire Public Library

98 I St., Empire

Tuesday -Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hughson Community Center

2307 Fourth St., Hughson

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hughson Public Library

2412 3rd St., Suite A, Hughson

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Modesto Library

1500 I St., Modesto

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Newman Public Library

1305 Kern St., Newman

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oakdale Public Library

151 South 1st Ave., Oakdale

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Patterson City Hall Lobby

1 Plaza Circle, Patterson

Monday – Friday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Riverbank Public Library

3442 Santa Fe St., Riverbank

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Salida Public Library

4835 Sisk Road, Salida

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Roger K. Fall Transit Center

1418 North Golden State Blvd., Turlock

Monday – Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Waterford City Hall

101 E St., Waterford

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Waterford Public Library

324 E St., Waterford

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.