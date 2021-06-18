List: Juneteenth events in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Saturday is Juneteenth, which marks the day enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom in 1865.
This is the first celebration of Juneteenth after it officially became a federal holiday on Thursday.
Despite the heat, a number of events to celebrate Juneteenth are scheduled across the greater Sacramento area.
SACRAMENTO
Sacramento Juneteenth Festival
- William Land Park
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Includes vendors and entertainment. The usual 3-day celebration has been scaled back due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 restrictions, organizers said.
- Oak Park Brewing Co. (3514 Broadway, Sacramento, Calif.)
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- $25 advance, $35 at the door (must be 21+ to purchase a tasting ticket)
- The event celebrates four Black-owned breweries who each brewed a Brewteenth collaboration beer and are bringing another beer. Live music from DJ DYOPS, Hayez, Erica Ambrin and Sacto Storytellers runs until 6 p.m.
- Esther’s Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento, Calif.)
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Ages 21+
- The event bills itself as featuring founders, artists and creatives “with the goal of providing exposure and fostering relationships and collaboration.
- Tickets available in the link above
STOCKTON
- Weber Point Park
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Free
- Features food, vendors, kid’s corner, art and music, as well a Healing Tent sponsored by the People’s Empowerment Center
- Zion Lutheran Church (808 Porter Ave., Stockton, Calif.)
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Free
- Afternoon of music, dancing, food and family activities
- Annual Juneteenth Festival
- MLK Jr. Park (601 N. Martin Luther King Dr., Modesto, Calif.)
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Free
- Sponsored by the NAACP Modesto Stanislaus, featuring food, vendors and music
ROCKLIN
Placer County Juneteenth Celebration and Picnic
- Johnson-Springview Park (5480 5th St., Rocklin, Calif.)
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Features food and a space for kids to play together with bubbles, chalk and water. Organized by seeMychild.