List: Juneteenth events in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Saturday is Juneteenth, which marks the day enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom in 1865.

This is the first celebration of Juneteenth after it officially became a federal holiday on Thursday.

Despite the heat, a number of events to celebrate Juneteenth are scheduled across the greater Sacramento area.

SACRAMENTO

Sacramento Juneteenth Festival

William Land Park

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Includes vendors and entertainment. The usual 3-day celebration has been scaled back due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 restrictions, organizers said.

Brewteenth Beer Festival

Oak Park Brewing Co. (3514 Broadway, Sacramento, Calif.)

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

$25 advance, $35 at the door (must be 21+ to purchase a tasting ticket)

The event celebrates four Black-owned breweries who each brewed a Brewteenth collaboration beer and are bringing another beer. Live music from DJ DYOPS, Hayez, Erica Ambrin and Sacto Storytellers runs until 6 p.m.

Algorythm Juneteenth Juke Jam

Esther’s Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento, Calif.)

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ages 21+

The event bills itself as featuring founders, artists and creatives “with the goal of providing exposure and fostering relationships and collaboration.

Tickets available in the link above

STOCKTON

Stockton’s Juneteenth 2021

Weber Point Park

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free

Features food, vendors, kid’s corner, art and music, as well a Healing Tent sponsored by the People’s Empowerment Center

Juneteenth Celebration

Zion Lutheran Church (808 Porter Ave., Stockton, Calif.)

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Free

Afternoon of music, dancing, food and family activities

MODESTO

Annual Juneteenth Festival

MLK Jr. Park (601 N. Martin Luther King Dr., Modesto, Calif.)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Sponsored by the NAACP Modesto Stanislaus, featuring food, vendors and music

ROCKLIN

Placer County Juneteenth Celebration and Picnic

Johnson-Springview Park (5480 5th St., Rocklin, Calif.)

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Features food and a space for kids to play together with bubbles, chalk and water. Organized by seeMychild.