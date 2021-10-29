List: Local Halloween events for families this weekend

Saturday, Oct. 30

9261 Laguna Springs Drive, Elk Grove

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Admission: Free Families in Elk Grove can enjoy this free event, which includes candy, face painting, magic shows, raffles and more.

Saturday, Oct. 30

2197 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Admission: $5 per child

Families in Rancho Cordova are invited to enjoy free trunk-or-treating, carnival games, a zombie run, an obstacle course and more.

Saturday, Oct. 30

McClellan Park, 3200 Freedom Park Drive, Sacramento

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Admission: $15 for ages 4+

Families can celebrate Halloween with “Amelia Bearheart” while enjoying trick-or-treating, music and games.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Folsom Police Department, 46 Natoma St., Folsom

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Admission: Free

The Folsom Police Department and Folsom Fire Department are hosting their first Public Safety Trunk-or-Treat event. Visitors will also be able to explore police cars, fire trucks and check out the gear used by public safety officials.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Sacramento SPCA, 6201 Florin Perkins Road, Sacramento, CA 95828

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Children in costume are welcome at the Sacramento SPCA to meet ambassa-dogs and receive good bags. Families are asked to remain in their cars for the event.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Bayside Church – Blue Oaks, 10000 Alantown Drive, Roseville, CA

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Admission: Free

Families are welcome to Bayside to enjoy candy and carnival games.

Saturday, Sunday, Oct. 30-31

Roseville Galleria

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

In addition to trick-or-treating, families can enjoy performances from the witches of “Hocus Pocus” and enjoy the live DJ.