List: Local Halloween events for families this weekend

Elk Grove Trunk-or-Treat
Saturday, Oct. 30
9261 Laguna Springs Drive, Elk Grove
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Admission: Free
Families in Elk Grove can enjoy this free event, which includes candy, face painting, magic shows, raffles and more.
Halloween at Hagan
Saturday, Oct. 30
2197 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Admission: $5 per child
Families in Rancho Cordova are invited to enjoy free trunk-or-treating, carnival games, a zombie run, an obstacle course and more.
Pumpkins and Planes – Halloween in the Air Park
Saturday, Oct. 30
McClellan Park, 3200 Freedom Park Drive, Sacramento
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Admission: $15 for ages 4+
Families can celebrate Halloween with “Amelia Bearheart” while enjoying trick-or-treating, music and games.
Folsom Police and Fire Trunk-or-Treat
Saturday, Oct. 30
Folsom Police Department, 46 Natoma St., Folsom
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Admission: Free
The Folsom Police Department and Folsom Fire Department are hosting their first Public Safety Trunk-or-Treat event. Visitors will also be able to explore police cars, fire trucks and check out the gear used by public safety officials.
Sacramento SPCA Howl-o-Ween Kids Drive-Thru
Saturday, Oct. 30
Sacramento SPCA, 6201 Florin Perkins Road, Sacramento, CA 95828
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Children in costume are welcome at the Sacramento SPCA to meet ambassa-dogs and receive good bags. Families are asked to remain in their cars for the event.
Trunk or Treat at Bayside Church
Saturday, Oct. 30
Bayside Church – Blue Oaks, 10000 Alantown Drive, Roseville, CA
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Admission: Free
Families are welcome to Bayside to enjoy candy and carnival games.
Trick or Treat at the Galleria
Saturday, Sunday, Oct. 30-31
Roseville Galleria
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
In addition to trick-or-treating, families can enjoy performances from the witches of “Hocus Pocus” and enjoy the live DJ.