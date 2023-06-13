(KTXL) — Californians this summer have numerous events in the Sacramento area they can attend to enjoy some fireworks.
Here is a list of places in Northern California where you can enjoy a fireworks show on the Fourth of July.
Elk Grove
Location: 9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd, Elk Grove, CA, 95624
Cost: Admission is free, parking is $10
Time: 5 pm-10 pm
Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Alcohol, personal fireworks and pets (excluding service animals). No in/out parking after 3 pm.
• Click here for more information.
Arden-Arcade
Location: 1000 La Sierra Drive, Sacramento, CA, 95864
Cost: Free
Time: Parade begins at 10 a.m.
Rules: If you would like to register your vehicle for the parade, sign up here.
• Click here for more information.
Old Sacramento (Alive after Five Cruise)
Location: 1206 Front St.
Cost: General Admission: $42, $40 with military discount
Time: Boarding begins at 5 p.m. Cruise takes off from 5:30-7 p.m.
Rules: Casual attire dress code, full-bar available. Small bites, creative cocktails, wine and beer will be available at a cash bar. Must be 21 or older to board the ship. Cocktail seating is first come, first serve.
• Click here for more information.
West Sacramento
Location: 985 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA 95691
Cost: Elevated Experience: $70 (click here to see what each package comes with), Standard Access: $50, Basic Entry: $15
Time: 6pm-12am
Rules: Gates open at 6pm for Elevated ticket holders, 7pm for Standard ticket holders, and 8pm for Basic ticket holders. Basic tickets do not include participation in Silent Disco. Entry is free for attendees under 12.
• Click link above for more information.
Rancho Cordova
Location: Hagan Community Park
Cost: $5 online, $10 at the gate. Parking is $10, cash only
Time: July 3: 4 pm-11 pm, July 4: 9 am-11 pm
Rules: Tickets are required for carnival entry and can be purchased online.
• Click here for more information.
Davis
Location: Community Park
Cost: Free admission
Time: 4 pm-10 pm, Fireworks begin at 9:35 pm.
Rules: The city of Davis strongly discourages bringing dogs to the event. The city also prohibits the use, discharge or sale of fireworks or any substances designed for pyrotechnic display.
Folsom
Location: Folsom Pro Rodeo
Cost: Reserved Admission: $39, General Admission: $29, Family 4-pack General Admission: $100
Time: July 1-3. Gates open at 6 pm. Rodeo action starts at 7:15 pm.
Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Strollers and baby carriers are not allowed in the arena area. Pets, weapons (including concealed permitted guns), personal water bottles/outside food and beverages (factory-sealed unopened bottles of water are allowed), noise makers or posters/signs, and chairs of any kind.
• Click here for more information.
Yolo County (Sutter Health Park and Woodland)
Location: Sutter Health Ballpark
Cost: $14 if paid in advance, $16 if the ticket is purchased the same day as the event. Parking is an additional $15.
Time: Fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.
Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Chairs, re-entry, outside food and drink, purses, fanny packs, backpacks, oversized tote bags. Blankets are allowed and recommended.
• Click here for more information
Woodland
Location: Woodland High School
Cost: Free admission
Time: Fireworks show starts at 6 pm.
Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Personal fireworks, alcohol, glass, and pets. Chairs and blankets are allowed.
• Click here for more information
Placer County (Roseville, Lincoln, Tahoe City)
Roseville
Location: @the Grounds
Cost: Free admission. Parking is $10.
Time: Gates open at 4 pm. The fireworks show begins between 9:15 pm and 9:30 pm.
Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Outside food and coolers. Sealed waters are allowed.
• Click here for more information
Lincoln
Location: McBean Memorial Park
Cost: Free admission
Time: Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:30 pm.
• Click here for more information
Tahoe City
Location: 400 N Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
Cost: Free admission
Time: 12 pm- 10 pm
• Click here for more information
El Dorado County (Placerville, South shore of Lake Tahoe)
Placerville
Location: El Dorado County Fair and Event Center
Cost: $5 per person (Free for kids 6 and under) $10 parking in the tiers. $30 per carload, which includes parking on the grounds and gate admission for up to six people. $75 for RVs, which also includes overnight parking on the grounds and gate admission for up to six people.
Time: Gates open at 3 pm. Fireworks begin between 9:30 pm and 10 pm.
Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Outside alcohol, pets, charcoal BBQ grills and glass containers.
• Click here for more information
Lake Tahoe (South shore)
Location: South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
Cost: Free admission
Time: 9:45 pm-10:05 pm
Rules: Respect the environment and only leave your footprints behind.
• Click here for more information
San Joaquin County
Location: Lodi Lake Park
Cost: Free admission
Time: 7-11 am: Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. 2 pm: Gates open to the public. 9:30 pm: Fireworks show begins.
Rules: Not allowed within the park, per Lodi government: Fireworks, firearms, weapons, knives, vehicles, bicycles, skateboards, roller blades and skates, barbeques, personal water crafts, glass containers or bottles, alcohol, animals, pets, fishing poles, wearing attire affiliated with prompting, or sympathizing with a criminal gang.
Stanislaus County
The Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) will take on the Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) at John Thurman Field.
A fireworks show will take place once the game has ended.
Solano County (Vacaville and Suisun City)
Vacaville
Location: Andrews Park
Cost: Free admission
Time: Event starts at 6:30. Fireworks begin when the sun goes down.
Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Private use of fireworks. Chairs and blankets are allowed.
• Click here for more information
Suisun City
Location: Suisun City Waterfront
Cost: Free admission
Time: 11 am-9:30 pm
Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Smoking, open alcohol, BBQs, and pets
• Click here for more information
Washoe County
Location: Incline Village Ridgeline Ball Fields (North Lake Tahoe)
Cost: Free admission
Time: Seating for the fireworks show begins at 7 pm. The laser show begins at 930 pm and is immediately followed by a drone show.
Rules: Blankets, beach chairs, picnic baskets and coolers are permitted. No glass allowed.
• Click here for more information