(KTXL) — Californians this summer have numerous events in the Sacramento area they can attend to enjoy some fireworks.

Here is a list of places in Northern California where you can enjoy a fireworks show on the Fourth of July.

Elk Grove

Location: 9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd, Elk Grove, CA, 95624

Cost: Admission is free, parking is $10

Time: 5 pm-10 pm

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Alcohol, personal fireworks and pets (excluding service animals). No in/out parking after 3 pm.

Arden-Arcade

Location: 1000 La Sierra Drive, Sacramento, CA, 95864

Cost: Free

Time: Parade begins at 10 a.m.

Rules: If you would like to register your vehicle for the parade, sign up here.

Old Sacramento (Alive after Five Cruise)

Location: 1206 Front St.

Cost: General Admission: $42, $40 with military discount

Time: Boarding begins at 5 p.m. Cruise takes off from 5:30-7 p.m.

Rules: Casual attire dress code, full-bar available. Small bites, creative cocktails, wine and beer will be available at a cash bar. Must be 21 or older to board the ship. Cocktail seating is first come, first serve.

West Sacramento

Location: 985 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA 95691

Cost: Elevated Experience: $70 (click here to see what each package comes with), Standard Access: $50, Basic Entry: $15

Time: 6pm-12am

Rules: Gates open at 6pm for Elevated ticket holders, 7pm for Standard ticket holders, and 8pm for Basic ticket holders. Basic tickets do not include participation in Silent Disco. Entry is free for attendees under 12.

Rancho Cordova

Location: Hagan Community Park

Cost: $5 online, $10 at the gate. Parking is $10, cash only

Time: July 3: 4 pm-11 pm, July 4: 9 am-11 pm

Rules: Tickets are required for carnival entry and can be purchased online.

Davis

Location: Community Park

Cost: Free admission

Time: 4 pm-10 pm, Fireworks begin at 9:35 pm.

Rules: The city of Davis strongly discourages bringing dogs to the event. The city also prohibits the use, discharge or sale of fireworks or any substances designed for pyrotechnic display.

Folsom

Location: Folsom Pro Rodeo

Cost: Reserved Admission: $39, General Admission: $29, Family 4-pack General Admission: $100

Time: July 1-3. Gates open at 6 pm. Rodeo action starts at 7:15 pm.

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Strollers and baby carriers are not allowed in the arena area. Pets, weapons (including concealed permitted guns), personal water bottles/outside food and beverages (factory-sealed unopened bottles of water are allowed), noise makers or posters/signs, and chairs of any kind.

Yolo County (Sutter Health Park and Woodland)

Location: Sutter Health Ballpark

Cost: $14 if paid in advance, $16 if the ticket is purchased the same day as the event. Parking is an additional $15.

Time: Fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Chairs, re-entry, outside food and drink, purses, fanny packs, backpacks, oversized tote bags. Blankets are allowed and recommended.

Woodland

Location: Woodland High School

Cost: Free admission

Time: Fireworks show starts at 6 pm.

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Personal fireworks, alcohol, glass, and pets. Chairs and blankets are allowed.

Placer County (Roseville, Lincoln, Tahoe City)

Roseville

Location: @the Grounds

Cost: Free admission. Parking is $10.

Time: Gates open at 4 pm. The fireworks show begins between 9:15 pm and 9:30 pm.

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Outside food and coolers. Sealed waters are allowed.

Lincoln

Location: McBean Memorial Park

Cost: Free admission

Time: Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:30 pm.

Tahoe City

Location: 400 N Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145

Cost: Free admission

Time: 12 pm- 10 pm

El Dorado County (Placerville, South shore of Lake Tahoe)

Placerville

Location: El Dorado County Fair and Event Center

Cost: $5 per person (Free for kids 6 and under) $10 parking in the tiers. $30 per carload, which includes parking on the grounds and gate admission for up to six people. $75 for RVs, which also includes overnight parking on the grounds and gate admission for up to six people.

Time: Gates open at 3 pm. Fireworks begin between 9:30 pm and 10 pm.

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Outside alcohol, pets, charcoal BBQ grills and glass containers.

Lake Tahoe (South shore)

Location: South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Cost: Free admission

Time: 9:45 pm-10:05 pm

Rules: Respect the environment and only leave your footprints behind.

San Joaquin County

Location: Lodi Lake Park

Cost: Free admission

Time: 7-11 am: Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. 2 pm: Gates open to the public. 9:30 pm: Fireworks show begins.

Rules: Not allowed within the park, per Lodi government: Fireworks, firearms, weapons, knives, vehicles, bicycles, skateboards, roller blades and skates, barbeques, personal water crafts, glass containers or bottles, alcohol, animals, pets, fishing poles, wearing attire affiliated with prompting, or sympathizing with a criminal gang.

Stanislaus County

The Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) will take on the Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) at John Thurman Field.

A fireworks show will take place once the game has ended.

Solano County (Vacaville and Suisun City)

Vacaville

Location: Andrews Park

Cost: Free admission

Time: Event starts at 6:30. Fireworks begin when the sun goes down.

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Private use of fireworks. Chairs and blankets are allowed.

Suisun City

Location: Suisun City Waterfront

Cost: Free admission

Time: 11 am-9:30 pm

Rules: NOT PERMITTED: Smoking, open alcohol, BBQs, and pets

Washoe County

Location: Incline Village Ridgeline Ball Fields (North Lake Tahoe)

Cost: Free admission

Time: Seating for the fireworks show begins at 7 pm. The laser show begins at 930 pm and is immediately followed by a drone show.

Rules: Blankets, beach chairs, picnic baskets and coolers are permitted. No glass allowed.

