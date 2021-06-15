List: Sacramento County area cooling centers

(KTXL) — As triple-digit temperatures hit the region, officials in the Sacramento region are opening cooling centers.

High temperatures will be in the range of 100 to 113 degrees. Little relief is expected overnight, with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Here’s a list of cooling centers that’ll be open during the heat wave:

SACRAMENTO

Hagginwood Community Center

3271 Marysville Boulevard

Wednesday – Saturday

Hours: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hart Senior Center

915 27th Street

Wednesday – Saturday

Hours: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

ELK GROVE

Wackford Community Center

9014 Bruceville Road

Wednesday – Saturday

Hours: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

RANCHO CORDOVA

Rancho Cordova City Hall

2729 Prospect Park Drive

Wednesday – Friday

Hours: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The following list of water spray parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Magnolia Park — 251 Greg Thatch Circle

Witter Ranch Park — 3795 Saintsbury Drive

Golden Poppy Park — 5765 Tres Pieza Drive

Valley Oak Park — 2780 Mabry Drive

Wild Rose Park — 5200 Kankakee Drive

Natomas Regional Park — 2501 New Market Drive

Jefferson Park — 1990 Roma Court

Shasta Community Park — 7407 Imagination Parkway

McClatchy Park — 3500 5 th Avenue

Avenue Oki Park — 2715 Wisseman Drive

Artivio Guerrero Park — 6000 61 st Street

Street John Muir Children’s Park — 1515 C Street