List: Sacramento County area cooling centers

(KTXL) — As triple-digit temperatures hit the region, officials in the Sacramento region are opening cooling centers.
High temperatures will be in the range of 100 to 113 degrees. Little relief is expected overnight, with lows in the 60s and 70s.
Here’s a list of cooling centers that’ll be open during the heat wave:
SACRAMENTO
Hagginwood Community Center
- 3271 Marysville Boulevard
- Wednesday – Saturday
- Hours: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Hart Senior Center
- 915 27th Street
- Wednesday – Saturday
- Hours: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
ELK GROVE
Wackford Community Center
- 9014 Bruceville Road
- Wednesday – Saturday
- Hours: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
RANCHO CORDOVA
- Rancho Cordova City Hall
- 2729 Prospect Park Drive
- Wednesday – Friday
- Hours: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The following list of water spray parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Magnolia Park — 251 Greg Thatch Circle
- Witter Ranch Park — 3795 Saintsbury Drive
- Golden Poppy Park — 5765 Tres Pieza Drive
- Valley Oak Park — 2780 Mabry Drive
- Wild Rose Park — 5200 Kankakee Drive
- Natomas Regional Park — 2501 New Market Drive
- Jefferson Park — 1990 Roma Court
- Shasta Community Park — 7407 Imagination Parkway
- McClatchy Park — 3500 5th Avenue
- Oki Park — 2715 Wisseman Drive
- Artivio Guerrero Park — 6000 61st Street
- John Muir Children’s Park — 1515 C Street