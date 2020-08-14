List: Sacramento County to open cooling centers starting Friday

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Thursday announced multiple cooling centers will open on Friday through Tuesday of next week.

“Watch your sun exposure, don’t get any kind of heat illness or heat exhaustion,” said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Capt. Chris Vestal. “Give yourself a chance to cool off every chance you get.”

When Mother Nature’s warm up is over 100 degrees, you know it is going to get really hot — and potentially dangerous.

For many, the possibly historic heatwave will be an issue even at home.

“We are starting to call older people that we have identified as being vulnerable or at high risk,” said Ruth Mackenzie, with Sacramento County’s Department of Child, Family and Adult Services.

Mackenzie said her team of social workers will be checking in on roughly 1,000 Sacramento County residents during the heatwave.

She said the most common problem during the scorching heat are seniors not wanting the weather to influence their utility bill.

“Typically do not want to turn on their air conditioner,” she explained. “It costs a lot of money, and so we are trying to educate them that this is the time to go ahead and use your air conditioner. Even if you don’t run it 24 hours a day, at least use it during the peak hours of heat.”

Outside, rivers and lakes are expected to be packed. Metro Fire will be ready to respond to the water if needed

The heat is also prime for fires, so the plea is do not let your cookout or camp fire start one.

“Proper clearing around you. Bare mineral soil for at least 20 feet around that flame so that you don’t inadvertently cause a fire,” Capt. Vestal said.

See below for a list of cooling centers in the region:

Sacramento

Hagginwood Community Center, 3271 Marysville Blvd. – Friday, Aug. 14, through Wednesday, Aug. 19 – 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

George Sim Community Center, 6207 Logan St. – Friday, Aug. 14, through Wednesday, Aug. 19 – 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Sacramento

City Hall Galleria, 1110 West Capitol Ave. – Friday, Aug. 14, until weather conditions change – Noon to 9 p.m.

Rancho Cordova

City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Dr. – Friday, Aug. 14, through Wednesday, Aug. 19 – Noon to 6 p.m.

Elk Grove

Wackford Center, 9014 Bruceville Road – Friday, Aug. 14, through Wednesday, Aug. 19 – 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Galt

Chabolla Community Center, 600 Chabolla Ave. – Friday, Aug. 14, through Wednesday, Aug. 19 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vacaville

McBride Senior Center, 91 Town Square Place – Friday, Aug. 14, through Sunday, Aug. 16 – Noon to 8 p.m.

Folsom

Folsom City Senior & Arts Center, 48 Natoma St. – Friday, Aug. 14, through Wednesday, Aug. 19 – Noon to 7 p.m.

Stockton

Arnold Rue Community Center, 5758 Lorraine Ave. – Friday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 15 – 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Van Buskirk Community Center, 734 Houston Ave. – Friday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 15 – 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.