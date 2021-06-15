List: San Joaquin County area cooling centers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KTXL) — As triple-digit temperatures hit the region, officials in San Joaquin County are opening cooling centers.

High temperatures will be in the range of 100 to 113 degrees. Little relief is expected overnight, with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Here’s where to find the cooling centers: 

STOCKTON

The SPOT Youth Respite Center — Women’s Center

  • 729 N. California Street
  • Daily
  • Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gospel Center Rescue Mission

  • 445 S. San Joaquin Street
  • Daily
  • Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Stockton Shelter Drop-in (Men Only)

  • 411 S. Harrison Entrance
  • Daily
  • 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

LODI

Salvation Army Hope Harbor Shelter

  • 622 N. Sacramento Street
  • Open until 4 p.m. when temperatures are 100+ degrees

MANTECA

Homeless Emergency Center

  • 555 Industrial Park
  • Daily
  • Hours: 24 hours a day

TRACY

Tracy Transit Station

  • 50 E. Sixth Street
  • Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

West Valley Mall

  • 3200 Naglee Road
  • Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The city of Tracy is also offering free bus rides on fixed routes when the temperature is 100 degrees or higher. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News