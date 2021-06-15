List: San Joaquin County area cooling centers

(KTXL) — As triple-digit temperatures hit the region, officials in San Joaquin County are opening cooling centers.

High temperatures will be in the range of 100 to 113 degrees. Little relief is expected overnight, with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Here’s where to find the cooling centers:

STOCKTON

The SPOT Youth Respite Center — Women’s Center

729 N. California Street

Daily

Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gospel Center Rescue Mission

445 S. San Joaquin Street

Daily

Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Stockton Shelter Drop-in (Men Only)

411 S. Harrison Entrance

Daily

7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

LODI

Salvation Army Hope Harbor Shelter

622 N. Sacramento Street

Open until 4 p.m. when temperatures are 100+ degrees

MANTECA

Homeless Emergency Center

555 Industrial Park

Daily

Hours: 24 hours a day

TRACY

Tracy Transit Station

50 E. Sixth Street

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

West Valley Mall

3200 Naglee Road

Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The city of Tracy is also offering free bus rides on fixed routes when the temperature is 100 degrees or higher.