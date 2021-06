List: Stanislaus County area cooling centers

(KTXL) — As triple-digit temperatures hit the region, officials in Stanislaus County are opening cooling centers.

High temperatures will be in the range of 100 to 113 degrees. Little relief is expected overnight, with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Here’s where to find the cooling centers:

CERES

Ceres Community Center

2701 4th Street

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ceres Public Library

2250 Magnolia Street

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

EMPIRE

Empire Public Library

98 I Street

Tuesday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

HUGHSON

Hughson Community Center

2307 Fourth Street

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hughson Public Library

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

MODESTO

Modesto Library

1500 I Street

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NEWMAN

Newman Public Library

1305 Kern Street

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

OAKDALE

Oakdale Public Library

151 S. 1st Avenue

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

PATTERSON

Patterson City Hall Lobby

1 Plaza Circle

Monday – Friday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Patterson Public Library

46 N. Salado Avenue

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

RIVERBANK

Riverbank Public Library

3442 Santa Fe Street

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SALIDA

Salida Public Library

4835 Sisk Road

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

TURLOCK

Roger K. Fall Transit Center

1418 N. Golden State Boulevard

Monday – Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

WATERFORD

City Hall

101 E Street

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Waterford Public Library

324 E Street

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.