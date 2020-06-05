Live blog: Activists organize 3 racial injustice protests, events for Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Activists have organized three separate demonstrations and events Friday in the Sacramento-area in honor of George Floyd and to call for real change in the face of racial injustice.

Breathe

An event for meditation and reflection was planned for 3 p.m. at the Capitol. It calls on people to “breathe in honor of those who couldn’t.”

The event’s flyer says it is not a peaceful protest but “a collective exercise of the mind to strengthen our awareness and compassion and resist and dismantle systems of oppression worldwide.”

Muslims for Black Lives Matter

A protest and march started at 3:30 p.m. at the north steps of the Capitol. Members of the Muslim community will walk alongside Black Lives Matter activists to Cesar Chavez Plaza.

Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark, will be speaking at the event.

Die-in

For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, activists will stage a die-in at Greenhaven Drive and Greenstar Way.

The Pocket neighborhood where the demonstration will take place is home to Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

People will lay or sit on the ground for the amount of time prosecutors say a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck.

Follow our live blog below for updates on all three events.