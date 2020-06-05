Live blog: Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ activists to march together in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the second day, Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ activists plan to march together Thursday in Sacramento.

“Today, we join together to say #BlackLivesMatter and commit ourselves to the action those words require,” the event flyer states.

Protesters plan to gather at 20th and J streets at 5:30 p.m. before marching to Cesar Chavez Plaza.

The flyer says some activists have decided to peacefully protest past the citywide curfew, which starts at 8 p.m. Since the curfew was enacted on Monday, many demonstrators have chosen to stay out and continue protesting after 8 p.m. and police have arrested dozens who have violated curfew.

Follow along with our live blog below as our reporters provide updates from Thursday’s protest.