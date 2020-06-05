Watch Now
FOX40 News at 7

Live blog: Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ activists to march together in Sacramento

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the second day, Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ activists plan to march together Thursday in Sacramento.

“Today, we join together to say #BlackLivesMatter and commit ourselves to the action those words require,” the event flyer states.

Protesters plan to gather at 20th and J streets at 5:30 p.m. before marching to Cesar Chavez Plaza.

The flyer says some activists have decided to peacefully protest past the citywide curfew, which starts at 8 p.m. Since the curfew was enacted on Monday, many demonstrators have chosen to stay out and continue protesting after 8 p.m. and police have arrested dozens who have violated curfew.

Follow along with our live blog below as our reporters provide updates from Thursday’s protest.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News