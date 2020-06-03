Live blog: Demonstrators gather for 6th straight day of protesting police killings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the sixth day in a row, protesters are gathering in Sacramento to demand justice for George Floyd and show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Demonstrators are expected to meet at Cesar Chavez Plaza at 3 p.m., a common meeting place for the protests that have taken place within the past few days. A candlelight memorial was erected in the plaza over the weekend to display the faces and names of black people killed by police.

Past protests have drawn hundreds of people and shut down roadways.

The National Guard has since been called to the city to aid local law enforcement during the protests and a curfew was enacted Monday by city leaders.

