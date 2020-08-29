Live blog: Crowd marches in downtown Sacramento for another night of demonstration against racial injustice

See our live blog below for more updates on the protest.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Protests continued Friday night after a crowd gathered to march through Sacramento following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black Wisconsin man who was shot seven times in the back by an officer.

By 9 p.m., around 150 to 200 people were marching in downtown Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Thursday night saw similar numbers after organizers called for people to meet at Cesar Chavez Plaza. While the first protest earlier in the evening remained peaceful, some within the second march that met at 8 p.m. smashed windows and vandalized what were mainly government buildings, including the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and City Hall.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones told reporters Friday he had asked the National Guard to be deployed. However, the governor would be the one to grant that request.