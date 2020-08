NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for people in parts of Nevada County due to a wildfire.

The Jones Fire has destroyed four homes and already forced more than 4,000 people to evacuate as of Tuesday.

Cal Fire says it has burned at least 550 acres and is 5% contained.

Because of the fire, the Grass Valley School District closed off all of its campuses for Tuesday.

