Live blog: Lightning sparks fires in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Lightning strikes sparked dozens of fires in Butte County on Monday, according to officials in the area.

Cal Fire says lightning caused a total of 29 fires in the area, with the largest fires being the Potters Fire at Potters Ravine, near the Oroville Dam, and a fire on Doe Mill Ridge north of Centerville.

The Potters Fire has prompted evacuation warnings and orders in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

See FOX40’s live blog below for updates on the Potters Fire and other fires that are burning throughout Butte Coutny.

Oroville CHP units are closely monitoring the fire in the Potters Ravine area. Due to the proximity of the fire to the Dam, the Oroville Dam Road (the road traveling across the Oroville Dam) is blocked and we will not be allowing access at this time. pic.twitter.com/6TeJO6r5gh — CHP Oroville👮‍♂️👮‍♀️🚔 (@CHP_Oroville) August 17, 2020