Live blog: Fires prompt evacuations in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake counties; I-80 closed in Fairfield

See our live blog below for updates on the LNU Complex Fire system.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Alameda counties due to several large fires burning in the LNU Complex Fire system.

The fires, including the Hennessey, Gamble and 15-10 fires, have burned approximately 46,225 acres and are 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The LNU Lightning Complex System continued to burn Wednesday night in Vacaville.

Many are still under evacuation and dozens of homes have been lost in rural Solano County.

Neighbors in rural northern Vacaville said they awakened to a fire they did not expect.

“I knew there was fires in the area a couple days ago but I didn’t know how far away they were,” said resident Jeff Harris. “I knew Lake Berryessa. I thought we had time.”

But most had very little time to get out. Some even had to tell their neighbors it was time to go.

“I was texting people, telling them to get out, there was no time,” one neighbor told FOX40. “There was a lot of people that didn’t know because the power was out, their phone lines were down.”

Sheriff’s deputies and police officers were going door to door around 3 a.m. telling people it was time to evacuate.

But Harris said he didn’t leave.

“People weren’t here, we didn’t have any suppression here,” he told FOX40. “I would have felt a lot better if I’d seen an engine sitting here. I hadn’t even seen a firefighter.”

Because he stayed, Harris said he believes he saved not only his home but those of his neighbors. When the flames came, he sprang into action.

“I’d gotten on my tractor and redid the fire break,” he said. “We still had no fire department apparatus on scene anywhere.”

When the spot fires started, Harris said several of his neighbors who stayed also helped.

“He grabbed every fire extinguisher he had and started putting it out on this ridge line. We put that out and it ran into the creek bed,” Harris recalled.

Harris said firefighters eventually showed up around 7 a.m. They were mutual aid units that were not from the Vacaville area, so Harris said they didn’t know where to go.

“There’s a house back here. They didn’t even know that,” he said.

Harris claimed he had to direct them to homes but many didn’t make it.

With so many coming back to nothing, Harris questioned why it took so long for firefighters to get to his street.

“Who’s really fighting the fire? It’s on the homeowner,” he said.

Other homeowners said they were shocked to not see any Cal Fire units all day Wednesday. They also questioned where the air units were.

Evacuations remain in place.

This is a developing story. See our live blog below for more updates.