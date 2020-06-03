Live blog: Medical professionals, students to attend peaceful protest in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Medical professionals and students have organized a peaceful protest on Capitol Mall in Sacramento in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the demonstrations that have taken place all over the country and the world.

The protest has been planned for 5 to 7 p.m., with the intention of wrapping up prior to the city’s curfew, which was enacted Monday.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has said he wants the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to continue Tuesday, according to his communications director. On Monday, 48 people were arrested for violating the citywide curfew as National Guard troops patrolled Sacramento alongside local law enforcement.

Follow along with our live blog below for updates on Tuesday’s protest, as well as the curfew.