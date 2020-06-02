Live blog: Monday prayer gathering follows weekend of protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a weekend of protests, activists have organized a prayer gathering in Sacramento’s Cesar Chavez Park.

The Anti Police-Terror Project has asked people to bring “pictures of George Floyd and loved ones impacted by police terror,” as well as food and offerings.

People have also been asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

According to the APTP, the gathering will end prior to the citywide curfew starting at 8 p.m., which was enacted by Sacramento’s City Council during an emergency meeting. Mayor Darrell Steinberg says the National Guard will also be in the city Monday night to help local law enforcement.

Follow along with our live blog below for updates on Monday’s gathering.