Demonstrators take to the streets in Oakdale

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Oakdale police declared an unlawful assembly at Wednesday’s protest after videos showed a demonstrator hurt on the ground and a man who appeared to be a counterprotester hitting people in a passing car.

Warning: The video below contains graphic language and violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

Wednesday morning, protesters met with Oakdale Police Chief Scott Heller.

“We appreciate the positive discussion and peaceful assembly,” the police department wrote on its Facebook page.

However, hours later, Oakdale police said there had been road closures on West F Street from 1st to 3rd avenues.

