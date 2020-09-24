Live blog: Protesters gather in Sacramento after grand jury announcement in Breonna Taylor case

See our live blog below for updates on the protests in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Protests broke out across the country Wednesday night after no officers were directly charged in the killing of a Black medical worker in her Kentucky apartment.

“We are angry. We are outraged. We are offended by the verdict of today,” said Leia Schenk, the founder of the local nonprofit Empact.

The officers involved in the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, will not face direct charges in her death.

A grand jury charged one of the three officers with endangering the lives of others after firing his gun.

“Breonna Taylor’s life meant more than $12 million. Twelve million dollars is nothing,” Schenk told those gathered Wednesday in downtown Sacramento. “I know that mother wants her baby back. She would gladly hand that check back if she could have her daughter back.“

In solidarity, dozens of protesters came together at Cesar Chavez Plaza to listen, vent and remember Taylor.

“We just think someone should be held responsible,” said Elizabeth Sykes. “What happened to her wasn’t right and they didn’t handle it right.”

Sykes, her fiancé and their 5-month-old daughter were among those who came together.

“We found a good opportunity to peacefully protest,” said Don Teal Reynolds. “We don’t want any breaking windows or fires or anything bad to happen. We just wanna come out, peacefully protest what we think that’s right or wrong.”

Following some impassioned speeches, protesters took to the streets and police gave them a wide berth as they passed City Hall.

Earlier in the day, Schenk held a peaceful gathering for Taylor supporters.

“The right thing for them is to stop killing us. That’s what we want. That’s ultimately what we want,” Schenk said.

“This is the reason why we’re calling for police reform, this bullying mentality that a lot of our government throughout our country has been doing, this very thing,” said Nehemiah Nuk Nuk Johnson with Justice Unites Individuals and Communities Everywhere.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.