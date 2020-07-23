Live blog: Protesters gather outside home of Sacramento city manager

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — Black Lives Matter protesters are holding a demonstration Wednesday night outside of the home of Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan.

They are calling for him to step down or be removed from his position for, in their view, not doing enough to stop and punish misconduct within the Sacramento Police Department.

The city manager has the power to fire police officers when he deems it appropriate, something protesters note he did not do with the officers who shot and killed unarmed Stephon Clark back in 2018. Protesters say that is an example of the city manager being unwilling to hold officers accountable for their actions.

But the city manager is already pushing back on that claim. He released a statement Wednesday that reads, “Since I became City Manager, I have held all City employees, including those who work for the Sacramento Police Department, accountable for their actions.”

His office says during Chan’s tenure, six Sacramento officers have been fired for misconduct and seven have stepped down prior to being disciplined.

Still, that is not enough in the eyes of demonstrators, whose idea of justice is seeing the city manager replaced.