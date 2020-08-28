Live blog: Protests planned for Sacramento in support of Jacob Blake, Kenosha demonstrators

See updates on the protests in our live blog below.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two protests have been planned for Thursday night to show support for Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer over the weekend.

Blake survived the shooting but his father said he was left paralyzed from the waist down.

“We’re not certain at this time whether it’s going to be permanent or temporary,” his father said.

Both protests are expected to take place at Cesar Chavez Plaza, with the first scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and the second for 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, a rally for Blake was held outside of the district attorney’s office. As they continued to push for change, demonstrators marched alongside the family of Stephon Clark, who was unarmed when he was killed by Sacramento police in 2018.

In response to Thursday’s protests, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued a statement, saying in part:

Tonight we expect two protests. The people of Sacramento do not need their Mayor or any city official to approve or sanctify the power of peaceful, principled protest. I am grateful to live in a city where people care enough to take to the streets after a hard day’s work to stand in solidarity with one another and other communities in pain. I support this and will always support this. It is the second after dark protest where I have an issue. Vandalizing or destroying Sacramento’s businesses is not principled protest. These hard-working business owners, many from our diverse communities, are struggling to serve our community during the Covid pandemic. Targeting them is cruel and doesn’t recognize the humanity of those who have poured the lives and their savings into enlivening our downtown and our neighborhoods. We will uplift those protesting loudly and peacefully. At the same time, we will hold those who destroy property fully accountable. We will encourage our Sacramento law enforcement authorities to do everything they can to prevent the destruction or damage to hard working businesses, including arrests on the spot where it safe for the officers and the public. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

Separate incidents of looting and vandalism to several downtown and midtown businesses have occurred in months past, which prompted city leaders to enforce an 8 p.m. curfew and deploy National Guard personnel onto the city streets.

Prior to the start of Thursday’s protests, businesses all around the city were boarding up their windows.