Live Blog: Sacramento activists join in solidarity with Minneapolis in Friday protest

Warning: This is a live feed, which means you may see or hear graphic imagery and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter has organized a protest for Friday night as demonstrators across the country voice their outrage over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed Monday while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers.

Floyd died Monday after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the 46-year-old’s neck for several minutes while Floyd lay face down on the ground. Chauvin has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Three other officers have also been fired, but have not yet been charged.

Large-scale protests have turned violent in places like Minneapolis, Louisville and Denver. During Thursday night’s protest in Minneapolis, the Third Precinct police station was set ablaze.

People are expected to gather at 3300 12th Ave. in Oak Park at 6 p.m. for Friday’s protest.

Those who plan to attend have been asked to wear a mask.

Follow along with our live blog below as our reporters bring you updates from the protest as it’s happening.