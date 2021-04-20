Live blog: Sacramento community reacts to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Groups around the city reacted Tuesday to the news that former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the killing of George Floyd.

Empact Sacramento organizer Leia Schenk gathered supporters Tuesday evening at River Walk Park not to celebrate, but to come together and reflect on what took place in the Minneapolis courtroom earlier that day.

“This is not a celebratory moment, this is a moment that we just need to get together for our own mental health to be able to process what took place and how we feel about this,” Schenk said.” We have to be able to lend to each other and be able to process what took place today and talk about moving forward, what we need to do as a community because there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

Schenk said other community activists and speakers are scheduled to join Tuesday night, and that all are welcome to attend by looking for the green, red and black balloons.

At Cesar Chavez Park, Stevante Clark spoke to community members and introduced artists who sang and spoke about justice, including one woman who asked the crowd to get on their knees as she rapped about people who were killed by police this year.

A clothing giveaway for those suffering from homelessness was also set up, with items collected by various people available to take.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg commented on the verdict in a tweet saying:

These guilty verdicts is not the end of the quest for justice, but a necessary beginning. Our country’s most persistent virus, racism, will not be wiped away with one verdict. But this jury’s decision offers hope that our criminal justice system can hold law enforcement officers to account when they needlessly take the lives of the people they are sworn to protect and serve, and who pose no real threat. George Floyd’s death prompted a collective outcry that was a catalyst for our city to continue making significant police reforms, and we will continue our quest for transparency, accountability and humane policing. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg