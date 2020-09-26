Live Blog: Sacramento protests continue for fourth day after grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Protests are continuing for the fourth day in Sacramento after a grand jury’s decision to not directly charge any officers in the killing of a Black medical worker in her Kentucky home.

Only one of the three officers involved will face charges which are related to endangering the lives of others after firing his gun.

Previous protests have taken place at Cesar Chavez Park and included a march in downtown.

One of the groups traveled from Manteca and arrived at 10 a.m. to circle the Capitol in protest.