Live blog: Sacramento protests continue in solidarity with Jacob Blake, Kenosha protesters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Following nights of protests during the week, people gathered to march through Sacramento Saturday night in solidarity with Jacob Blake, a Black Wisconsin man who was shot seven times in the back by an officer.

The protest is expected to begin around 8 p.m. at Cesar Chavez Park.

Friday night saw around 150 to 200 people marching through downtown, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

As with Friday night’s protest, there will be several police officers and sheriff’s deputies at government buildings in downtown Sacramento.

Just after 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Sacramento Regional Transit announced they will be suspending service bus, light rail and SmaRT Ride service into downtown Sacramento beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg expressed his support Saturday afternoon for a person’s right to express outrage over the shooting of Jacob Blake but also condemned acts of damage to public and private property during the scheduled demonstrations.

FOX40 will be posting live updates on tonight’s protests below.