Live Blog: Sizable law enforcement presence in downtown Sacramento on Inauguration Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — National Guard troops and California Highway Patrol officers are protecting the California Capitol as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take part in their inauguration ceremonies.

One group began marching through downtown shortly before noon. They appeared to belong to anti-fascist groups.

Sacramento police officers followed the crowd through downtown, but the demonstration remained peaceful.

Barriers were placed in the middle of 10th Street to block cars from passing in front of the Capitol, and signs were posted to clear most streets in the area by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom activated 1,000 National Guard troops after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago.

Newsom hopes barriers, a heavy law enforcement presence, a 6-foot fence and floodlights will deter gathering near the Capitol Building.

