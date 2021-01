COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) — Interstate 80 was closed in both directions between Colfax and the Nevada state line Thursday after snowy conditions led to several traffic issues, Caltrans said.

As of 3 p.m., there was no estimated time for lanes to reopen but crews were working to clear the roads, according to Caltrans.

The National Weather Service said the snow would be at its heaviest on Thursday, complicating travel throughout the Sierra.

