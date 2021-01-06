Live Blog: Street closures around State Capitol as Trump supporters rally

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Congress set to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral Collage, supporters of President Donald Trump held rallies across the U.S., including Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department said streets would be closed Wednesday around the State Capitol:

10th Street between N and L streets

9th Street between L and N streets

L Street between 15th and 9th streets

10th Street between 10th and 16th streets

Police said street closures around Cesar Chavez Plaza and the J-K-L corridors are likely later in the day.

Demonstrators are rallying in support of Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud.

