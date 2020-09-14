Live blog: Trump attends wildfire briefing at McClellan Park

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — President Donald Trump visited McClellan Park to meet with state officials on the wildfires raging across the state.

After stepping off Air Force One, Trump said wildfires in California are a forest management issue, but sidestepped questions about climate change. Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday called the state’s wildfires a climate emergency.

During a briefing on the wildfires, state officials acknowledged a need for better vegetation management but pointed to warmer and drier conditions as a reason for why fires in California are getting worse.

Wade Crowfoot, secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency, told Trump that “if we ignore that science and sort of put our heads in the sand and think it’s all about vegetation management, we’re not going to succeed together in protecting California.”

“It’ll start getting cooler,” the president said. “You just watch.”

Crowfoot said, “I wish science agreed with you.”

Trump got in the last word of the exchange: “Well, I don’t think science knows actually.”

Following the briefing, Trump delivered remarks at a California National Guard event.

Supporters and protesters gathered outside McClellan Park ahead of the president’s visit.

