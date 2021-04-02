Live entertainment venues excited to welcome guests back

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the owner and operator of Harlow’s in Sacramento, it has been a long and quiet 13 months.

“I never thought it could go away,” said Jim Cornett. “Who would have thought we could lose live entertainment.”

The building has remained empty except for the few times Cornett let some bands use the facility for livestreaming shows for free.

But the empty booths will once again be filled with adoring fans.

“It was a very exciting day for us,” Cornett told FOX40.

Starting April 15, California will begin allowing indoor live events and performances, gatherings, receptions and conferences. As to how many people will be allowed, it all depends on the county’s risk-level tier.

Since Sacramento county is in the red tier, indoor concerts and performances can have 10% capacity for venues holding up to 1,500 people.

If all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination, the capacity could jump to 25%.

But for many businesses like Harlow’s, reopening quickly won’t be easy.

“If you can tell us we can open up today, we are three months away from our first show,” Cornett said.

Broadway Sacramento President and CEO Richard Lewis says Friday’s announcement is a good step. But the newly released guidelines are not going to make him change the highly anticipated start date for “Hamilton.”

“Two hundred people gathered together — I can’t pay for ‘Hamilton’ with 200 people,” Lewis said. “I need 2,100. Sept 15. we’ve got ‘Hamilton’. We got it for four weeks.”

Both Lewis and Cornett are hopeful the state is moving in the right direction. They hope in a few months to rock and roll past the tier system.

“It’s just a great experience — live entertainment,” Cornett said.

Cornett adds that he hopes to reopen Harlow’s in June. By that time, he hopes Sacramento County is in the orange or yellow tier.