Officials announce plans for Sleep Train Arena site

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The former home of the Sacramento Kings will be turned into a California Northstate University medical school and teaching hospital, officials announced Wednesday.

City councilmember Angelique Ashby, whose district includes the arena site, made the announcement alongside Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and state Treasurer Fiona Ma.

Rendering courtesy: Sacramento Kings

Rendering courtesy: Sacramento Kings

Rendering courtesy: Sacramento Kings

Rendering courtesy: Sacramento Kings

Rendering courtesy: Sacramento Kings

Rendering courtesy: Sacramento Kings

Rendering courtesy: Sacramento Kings

The 35-acre site was donated by the Kings, according to a news release from the team.

Ashby said the arena would be demolished by the end of the year before construction of the new facility begins.

The Sleep Train Arena was home to the Sacramento Kings from 1988 to 2016, when the team moved to the new Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento.

Previous locations considered for the Northstate facility included Elk Grove and Citrus Heights.