Lawmakers hold news conference to criticize Newsom’s handling of state’s water, power

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Three Republican lawmakers held a news conference Tuesday to criticize Gov. Gavin Newsom for mismanaging California’s water, power and forests.

The event was held at the dam at Lake Oroville, which has been steadily shrinking as drought conditions in the state worsen.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Oroville, state Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff, and Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Chico, all spoke. A recording of the news conference can be seen above.

The Oroville Dam is the state water system’s tallest, but boaters and fishermen have witnessed the water level fall nearly 250 feet below average.

FOX40’s Lonnie Wong will have a complete report this evening on FOX40 News at 5.