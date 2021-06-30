Live: Mayor Steinberg delivers State of the City address from downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg will make his State of the City address Wednesday morning.

The event is happening in-person at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center outdoor plaza in downtown Sacramento.

The mayor’s speech will be preceded by live arts performances and a recitation by National Youth Poet Laureate Alexandra Huynh of Sacramento.

During his speech, Steinberg is expected to announce the recipient of the 2021 Mort Friedman Legacy Award, recognizing an individual who demonstrates a strong commitment to public service.

He’s also expected to make an “important policy announcement.”

Community leaders will speak following Steinberg.