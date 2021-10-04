Live Nation to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for its venues

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Entertainment company Live Nation will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for events at any of its venues as of Monday.

Live Nation said they made the decision because it “successfully allows everyone to enjoy live music, while also inspiring more people to get vaccinated.”

“ … At Lollapalooza 90% of the festival’s 400,000 attendees showed up fully vaccinated, with 12% of those fans reporting that Lollapalooza was their motivation for getting vaccinated,” Live Nation said on its website.

According to the company, their new rules will also apply to employees who are visiting an event, venue or office.

Attendees who get vaccinated need to have had their second dose administered at least two weeks prior to the event.

Goldenvoice, the music events company that puts on Coachella and Stagecoach, implemented the requirement for concertgoers and event staff at all of its clubs, venues and festival back in August.

Locally, Live Nation owns Ace of Spades. To see other Live Nation venues, click or tap here to visit their website.