Livermore church offering drive-up benediction, confession

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KTXL) -- St. Michael Parish in Livermore is adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic to give comfort to their parishioners and community.

After the order that large groups could no longer assemble, they moved mass online. Shortly after that, they began doing drive-up benediction and confession.

"We have like 20, 30 cars every day. Confession is average of seven or 10 people coming to confession every day," Father Carl Arcosa said. "Not just from here in the parish, from other cities like Tracy. Yesterday someone came from Salinas.”

Arcosa said it's now more important that ever that priests like himself be there for their community and be as safe as possible while doing so.