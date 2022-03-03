STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton high school student who was on felony probation was arrested after police said they found a “ghost gun” in the student’s backpack.

The Stockton Unified School District Police Officers Association said the unidentified Edison High School student underwent a probation search Monday, which is when officers found a loaded gun.

According to the officers association, the student was on probation for prior gun charges.

The school’s resource officer was the one who discovered the black handgun was not registered, the officers association said.

The student has since been booked into the juvenile probation department. They face charges on suspicion of having a firearm and live ammunition on campus, as well as possessing a controlled substance at school.

According to the Stockton Unified Department of Public Safety, the district’s full-time police agency, the 2019-2020 school year saw eight instances of someone possessing a gun in a “gun-free school zone.” That’s one fewer than the previous school year.

The department’s 2019-’20 End of Year Report also shows a significant drop in student citations and bookings over the course of five school years, with a 60% decrease since the 2015-’16 school year. In the 2019-’20 school year, there were a total of 146 citations and bookings among roughly 40,000 students.