Loader driver hospitalized after fiery crash in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A loader driver had to be rescued Monday morning along Interstate 80 after a fiery crash on the outskirts of Vacaville.

Vacaville Fire Chief Kris Concepcion told FOX40 the loader was on the side of the interstate near North Meridian Road when it was hit by an 18-wheeler.

Chief Concepcion said the driver of the loader was trapped as a small fire broke out.

Fire personnel were able to extricate the driver and he was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries was not reported.

The fire was eventually contained, Concepcion said.

Concepcion could not say why the 18-wheeler crashed into the loader.