Loaves & Fishes says they need more turkeys for their annual Thanksgiving meal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With many families’ budgets tighter this year due to the pandemic, fewer people are donating turkeys to hungry families for the holidays.

Local nonprofit Loaves & Fishes typically feeds between 900 and 1,200 people experiencing homelessness for Thanksgiving. But as of Monday, they don’t have enough turkeys to serve them all.

“If there’s anything extra anyone can do this time of year, it would be very much appreciated on behalf of our homeless families,” said Angela Hassell, interim executive director of Loaves & Fishes.

Right now, donations have been less meaty than usual for this time of year, with the pandemic making budgets tighter and large turkeys harder to find.

But volunteers are urging the community to embrace the spirit of giving this Thanksgiving and give back to those in need who don’t often get the chance to break bread with family and friends.

“A lot of times our individuals and families experiencing homelessness don’t always get to have a nice sit-down meal with their family,” Hassell told FOX40. “So for Thanksgiving, we’re trying to offer an opportunity to still foster that sense of community amongst the homeless population and create a space outdoors where people can have a celebratory meal.”

Organizers are hopeful they will get the supplies they need by next week. But they say turkey or no turkey, Sacramento’s homeless and their guests will still have a plate to enjoy in a pandemic-friendly setting.

“Hopefully, the food doesn’t run out but we’ll do the best we can to make sure that everyone who comes out has something to eat,” Hassell said.

If you would like to donate a turkey or other holiday meals, just visit the Loaves & Fishes warehouse at 1351 North C St. in Sacramento.

Thanksgiving Meal Donations flyer from Loaves & Fishes