Buildings damaged during protest in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Shattered glass is shattering the hopes of some protest organizers who saw what was meant to be a peaceful demonstration turn into destruction.

Leia Schenk with the nonprofit Empact, helped organize a community demonstration Saturday evening to honor and remember George Floyd two months after his death.

But as it got dark…

“Everything shifted. Another group came out, I’m not sure if it was just one group or several and everything changed, the energy changed,” explained Schenk. “Distractions like that set us back ten more steps.”

Police say several buildings were damaged following the route that demonstrators marched to a tee.

From windows broken out of City Hall to graffiti spray painted on the Attorney General’s Office and county jail, much of the destruction seems to target government buildings.

“I understand the fury. I understand the rage. However, we have to find a way to impact the community without being violent because nothing is going to get done if we do it that way,” Schenk said.

Police say the group was wearing all black clothing and protective gear and holding various weapons like metal pipes and rocks.

According to investigators, some pointed lasers at the police helicopter and motorcycle officers.

When we reach out to Mayor Darrell Steinberg about what happened, he sent FOX40 a statement:



“We stand with Portland; we stand for Black Lives Matter; we stand against federal occupation of our cities. We will continue to push and work for real reform and to bring people together. We don’t need organized destruction grabbing the headlines; we need the real work our community is pushing for to be the story of change.”

A message that Schenk said she echoes saying the fight against racism and police brutality is far from over and that needs to be the focus

“Right now, we are in civil rights 2020. This is big and everything we knew as it was prior to now will never be the same again. We have to move forward. We have to get change and we need all races to come along with us to make that change,” said Schenk.

Police say they did make one arrest for vandalism at City Hall and that a TV news crew was assaulted.